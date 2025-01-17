Caregivers of veterans asked for input on proposed VA rules

AD

The VA is currently seeking input on proposed changes that would expand access to its VA Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). A 60-day comment period, which started December 17 and will expire in mid-February, is open for the public to share its thoughts and experiences. “We encourage veterans, caregivers and anyone involved with their care to review the proposed changes and provide their feedback,” said Kerr County Veteran Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

Some of the key proposed changes include:

~ Expanding eligibility. A broader definition of serious injury could allow more veterans and caregivers to qualify for support.

~ Add telehealth. The VA seeks to offer telehealth home visits during certain types of emergencies.

~ Extend delay in discharges based on reassessments. The proposed change would delay discharges based on eligibility reassessments for legacy participants, legacy applicants and their family caregivers for an additional 18 months after the effective date of a final rule. The delay in discharges is currently slated to expire in September 2025. VA’s suspension of required annual reassessments, including legacy reassessments, remains in place at this time.

~ Fewer reassessments required. Under the proposed rule, the VA would reassess eligibility less frequently, lowering the burden for veterans and their families.

~ Clarify eligibility. New criteria would expand and clarify the basis on which a veteran may be determined in need of personal care services for 6 continuous months.

The VA Caregiver Support Program (CSP) enhances the health and well-being of caregivers of veterans through education, resources and services. Every VA facility has a CSP team that offers vital information to keep caregivers informed and supported. For more information, visit www.caregiver.va.gov.

Although this program is through the VA health care system, the Kerr County Veterans Service Office can assist area veterans in getting their applications completed. Veterans must meet criteria and have a service-connected (SC) rating. If they do not or are trying to obtain a higher rating, they can stop by the Kerr County Veterans Office, Suite 107 of the county-owned complex at 550 Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville, for assistance. It is open Mondays through Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome, but those with appointments are given priority. To Schedule an appointment, call (830) 792-2203.

