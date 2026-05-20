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Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce heads to Grammy Camp with Max McNown

todayMay 20, 2026

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Carly Pearce (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Carly Pearce is headed for musical summer camp in a matter of days, as she and Max McNown serve as guest artists for Grammy Camp in Nashville. 

For the program’s 22nd year, 208 high school students from 163 cities and 35 states will get to chase their dreams.

“The most important bridge between a dream and reality is simply an open door,” Grammy Museum CEO Michael Sticka says. “For more than two decades, Grammy Camp has opened that door for high school students, offering access, mentorship and real-world experience that transforms potential into possibility.”

The Nashville edition will take place May 31 to June 6 at the Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business that’s part of Belmont University. 

Additional camps are set for Miami, New York and Los Angeles later this summer, with Richard Marx, Frankie Grande and more on board. 

Jelly Roll’s also one of the artists who’s helping out Grammy Camp with scholarship and program support. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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