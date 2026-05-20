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Buck Country Music News

‘Carry On’ until Thursday’s premiere of the new Kenny Chesney video

todayMay 20, 2026

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Kenny Chesney’s “Carry On” (HEY NOW Records)

If you can’t “Carry On” any longer without the new Kenny Chesney video, your suffering will end shortly. 

“Hey, everybody. It’s Kenny. I am on the set of my brand new video, ‘Carry On,'” the superstar says in a new social media clip. “We’re down here in the Florida Keys. Can’t wait for you to hear the song, see the video. I’m excited about it and it’s coming out soon.”

In the short clip, Kenny’s at Schooner’s Wharf, the Key West bar mentioned in his latest hit. 

The official “Carry On” music video premieres Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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