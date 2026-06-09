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Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson just wants his ‘Horse Back’

todayJune 9, 2026

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Cody Johnson (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

ACM entertainer of the year Cody Johnson is changing things up with his new radio single, “Horse Back.” 

While the full song won’t be out until Friday, he’s offering fans a sneak peek via his socials

“Y’all are going to have fun with this next one,” he teases. “If you’ve seen this horse or want to hear the rest of the chorus, visit codyjohnson.com/horseback.”

Cody’s “horse” seems to be leading him into rap territory, as you’ll hear in the extended clip.

“Now he’s a double-wide on the county line/ Sippin’ on a six-pack of Lone Star Lite/ She did him dirty, took him to the cleaners/ Now her pockets and her pastures are greener,” he talk/sings, before slipping into a more traditional chorus. 

“Horse Back” is the follow-up to “The Fall,” which became Cody’s fifth #1 in May, on the heels of winning entertainer at the ACMs. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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