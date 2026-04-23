Check out Luke Combs’ ‘Side of the Mountain’ with Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show’s ‘Union Made’ (Hartland Records via Firebird Music)

Luke Combs leans into his roots in a new song he co-wrote for Old Crow Medicine Show, the band who gave us “Wagon Wheel.”

“Molly Tuttle and I got together with Luke Combs to write this song,” bandleader Ketch Secor says. “Both Luke and I owe a lot to the scenic town of Boone, high in the hills of westernmost North Carolina where the song is set.”

“Another musician with deep roots in the area is Bluegrass legend Del McCoury,” he continues. “‘My Side of the Mountain’ celebrates the distinct culture and sound of the Appalachian people of [Western North Carolina], some of our country’s most self-reliant folk. This song is for them.”

Both Del McCoury and Ronnie McCoury are featured on the track, which is the lead single from Old Crow’s Union Made album, which comes out June 5.

The band’s 2004 version of “Wagon Wheel” is triple Platinum, while Darius Rucker’s 2013 cover is 11-times Platinum.