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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lauren Alaina’s ‘Stages’ + Zach John King ‘Get[s] to Drinkin” on tour

todayMay 13, 2026

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Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Shaboozey, The War And Treaty, TJ Osborne and Michael Bublé are set to present at Sunday’s 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, along with sports stars Andrew Whitworth, Carl Edwards, Corey LaJoie and Ryan Fitzpatrick. You can stream the show starting at 8 p.m. ET via Prime Video. 

Lauren Alaina’s new album, Stages, comes out Aug. 28 and features her top-25 hit “All My Exes” with Chase Matthew. 

Zach John King will launch a headlining tour this fall named after his first top-25 hit, “Get to Drinkin’.” It kicks off Oct. 1 in Indianapolis and wraps Nov. 6 in Lexington, Kentucky. Presales start Thursday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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