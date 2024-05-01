AD
Mike FM Music News

Cher reveals why she dates younger men

todayMay 1, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Dating a younger man is nothing new to 77-year-old icon Cher, who opened up about why she doesn’t usually date men her own age.

“I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” she said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that…”

While Cher didn’t finish the sentence, Hudson chimed in, noting, “They’re bold,” with Cher agreeing and adding, “raised by women like me.”

Cher said her shyness around men is also the reason why she once turned down a date with Elvis Presley. “It was because I was nervous,” she explained, “and I knew of the people around him and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation.” 

Cher is currently dating 38-year-old Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, a music producer she first met in September of 2022. They have been romantically linked since November of that year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

