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Rev Rock Report

Chicago founding member Walter Parazaider dies at 81

todayJune 17, 2026

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: Walter Parazaider of Chicago performs at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Walter Parazaider, founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago, died Wednesday at the age of 81.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Felicia Parazaider on Facebook, who wrote, “My father, my hero, is gone. He went peacefully about 20 minutes ago. There’s no more pain. No more struggle.”

Parazaider was part of the original lineup of Chicago, which was formed in its namesake city in 1967. Other original members included Peter Cetera, Terry Kath, Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Danny Seraphine. He, Loughnane and Pankow made up the band’s brass/woodwind section, while Parazaider played a variety of instruments, including saxophone, flute and clarinet.

Chicago — best known for such hits as “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re The Inspiration” and more — sold over 40 million units in the U.S. and had five consecutive #1 albums on the Billboard 200 between 1972 and 1975.

They were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Parazaider retired from Chicago in 2017 and announced in 2021 he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“This was the worst six years. The hardest season of my life,” Felicia wrote in her post on Facebook. “And I’m so grateful that my dad is not suffering anymore.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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