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Rev Rock Report

Phil Collins to appear on ‘Sodajerker On Songwriting’ podcast

todayJuly 10, 2026

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Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American “The Last Domino?” tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Phil Collins is set to make a new podcast appearance.

The team behind the Sodajerker On Songwriting podcast announced on Instagram that the Genesis frontman will appear on their show next week.

“Coming to Sodajerker On Songwriting next week: the one and only @officialphilcollins!” read the post. “We had the true honour of spending a fascinating hour with Phil in London recently; he was in terrific form & we can’t wait to share our conversation.”

The podcast is hosted by musicians Simon Barber and Brian O’Connor, who didn’t reveal the exact date Collins’ appearance will go live. They did encourage fans to “go out and spread the word to the Phil fans in your life.”

This is a big year for the 75-year-old Collins. He is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. This will be his second induction; he was previously inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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