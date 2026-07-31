AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Chrissie Hynde shares her thoughts on hugs: ‘When did everyone get so touchy-feely?’

todayJuly 31, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Chrissie Hynde is seen performing on stage at the charity fundraiser “Night For Ukraine” at The Roundhouse on March 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of the hug. In a recent post on social media, she seemed to question why “hugs” suddenly became a go-to salutation in emails.

“Question: When did everyone get so touchy-feely?” she wrote. “It seems like a new thing where people sign their emails: ‘Hugs.’ Hate to be a spoil sport, but I’m wondering if there’s anyone else out there who isn’t huggy. Surely, it’s not just me.”

“Has this come from the therapy culture? The Grammy culture? Over-sharing?” she questioned.

“I guess we’re like dogs. Some are Lone wolves (me) and others are lap dogs who like a lot of pampering (hugs),” she noted. “( btw …I’m not confusing touchy-feely-huggy people with out-and- out sexy beasts. Two totally different things).”

Hynde also questioned email sign-offs that read “Stay safe,” simply asking “Seriously?” before signing off with, “OK well that’s my thought for the day.”

Hynde later clarified her comments in a second post.

“Suddenly, I seem to be getting a lot of messages signed: ‘Hugs.’ Maybe I was wrong. Maybe everyone really does need a hug,” she wrote. “That was probably mean spirited of me and so I would like to now say, ‘Have a nice day… Hugs.’”

She added, “I’ll write another riveting blog next time I have something unimportant to say In the meantime, Hugs.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%