“Christmas in Kerrville” poem search officially underway

It may still be November, but the City of Kerrville is already gearing up for December and Christmas. The City is searching for the poem that best captures the meaning of a “Christmas in Kerrville,”, describing the area’s unique charm and warmth during the holiday season.

Each poem submitted must include a signed waiver allowing the city to publish the poem, and entries must be tasteful, positive, and must capture the meaning of Christmas. Poems that do not meet such criteria will be disqualified.

The Kerrville Christmas Committee will review each poem submitted and will select their three favorite poems. The top three poems will be posted on the City of Kerrville’s Facebook page. Citizens will be encouraged to vote for their favorite poems capturing “Christmas in Kerrville” by “liking” their first choice. Poems will be posted on Facebook on Wednesday, December 4. All voting must be completed by Friday, December 6 at 3 p.m. The poem garnering the most “likes” will be announced as the winner.

The winner will receive:

~ A Proclamation declaring their poem as the official “Christmas in Kerrville” poem for 2024 from Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. at the city council meeting on Tuesday, December 10 at 6 p.m. at Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main Street. The winner will also have an opportunity to read their poem at the city council meeting.

~ The winning poem will be published in the Hill Country Community Journal on Wednesday, December 11. and the Kerrville Daily Times on Thursday, December 12.

The City Secretary’s Office will be accepting “Christmas in Kerrville” poems beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, and the deadline for submissions is Wednesday, November 27. Poems can also be emailed at Kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.

For additional information, call (830) 258-1118, or email Kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.

