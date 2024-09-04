AD
Local News

Citizenship Information Session scheduled for Sept. 5

todaySeptember 4, 2024

A free information session on how to become a citizen of the United States will be conducted at the Doyle Community Center, 110 West Barnett Street in Kerrville, on Thursday, September 5 at 6 p.m.  The citizenship classes are sponsored by the Hill Country League of Women Voters.

Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and legal residents with photo identification to qualify for the classes.  The citizenship preparation classes will meet on Thursday evenings.  Classes use a citizenship workbook published by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.  Volunteers teach the classes and help in preparing for the civics test and the interview.  ESL and conversational English classes are available.

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has forty-five years of work focused on registering citizens to vote, providing information on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote.  The League is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office.

For more information, call the Doyle Center at (830) 257-4446, or visit the League’s website at:  lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Written by: Michelle Layton

