City of Fredericksburg announces Memorial Day closures

AD

The City of Fredericksburg buildings, facilities and offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Changes to regular operating hours are as follows:

~City Hall, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

~Animal Shelter, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

~Gillespie County Health Division, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

~Law Enforcement Offices, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

~Municipal Court, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

~Recycling Center, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

~Sanitary Landfill, Closed Monday, May 25/Reopening Tuesday, May 26

Garbage collection will remain on the regular schedule. There are no garbage collection holidays, but customers are asked to have their trash can out to the curb by 7 a.m.

For more information, visit www.fbgtx.org or contact City Hall at (830) 997-7521.

AD