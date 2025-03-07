City of Kerrville accepting applications for library board opening

AD

The City of Kerrville is now accepting applications for its Library Advisory Board. All applications are due by March 14, and appointments will occur March 25.

The city secretary’s office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year. Persons interested should submit the board application specific to the board for which they are applying. Applications are available online on the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.

Completed applications should be emailed to the city secretary’s office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov or Deputy City Secretary Kaesha Franchina at kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.

For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

