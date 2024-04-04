City of Kerrville announces changes in road closures, parking updates ahead of the eclipse

AD

The City of Kerrville is asking citizens to review the city’s information regarding road closures, parking availability, and adjusted city operations ahead of Monday’s eclipse event, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the Texas Hill Country.

Beginning by 10 a.m. on April 8, the city’s Traffic Safety Plan will go into effect. Anyone planning on attending an eclipse event is asked to be in place by 10 a.m., if possible, to avoid additional traffic congestion. The road closures are designed to help push traffic out of Kerrville towards I-10 post-eclipse. A detailed description of roadways that will be impacted by the Traffic Safety Plan can be found at www.kerrvilleeclipse.com.

There will be limited, free event parking for the Kerrville Eclipse Festival on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking garage located at 201 Clay Street in Downtown Kerrville. The parking lot at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water Street, will also have limited, free first-come, first-serve accessible-only parking spots available to the public, but you must have a state-issued person with disabilities plate or placard to park in an accessible parking space.

Additional information about parking locations at private businesses and organizations can be found at www.kerrvilleeclipse.com. Visitors are reminded that parking along the roads is not allowed. Parking is allowed in authorized/designated parking lots and spaces only.

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Scott Schreiner Golf Course, and the Kerrville Tennis Complex will be closed to the public on April 8. Due to the increased number of guests, Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed for day-use from April 5 to April 9. Overnight guests with reservations will be permitted to have vehicular access to Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic from April 4 to April 9. Access to Louise Hays Park and the Kerrville River Trail remains open to foot traffic. General park and River Trail rules and regulations can be found at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1445/Park-Regulations.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

