City of Kerrville announces holiday schedule for garbage and recycling

The City of Kerrville’s residential solid waste customers will experience changes to their garbage collection schedule during the upcoming holiday season, and the holiday schedule will include a special collection of bagged garbage only for residential customers. The Special Collection allows residents to discard extra trash from Christmas Day.

~Tuesday, Dec. 24: Landfill closes at 2 p.m.

~Wednesday, Dec. 25: No garbage collection; Landfill will be closed

~Thursday, Dec. 26: Makeup garbage day for Wed., Dec. 25

~Friday, Dec. 27: No recycling service. Makeup garbage day for Thurs., Dec. 26

~Saturday, Dec. 28: Makeup recycling day for Fri., Dec. 27

~Monday, Dec. 30: Special collection for Monday route – carts and bagged garbage only

~Tuesday, Dec. 31: Special collection for Tuesday route – carts and bagged garbage only

~Wednesday, Jan. 1: No garbage collection; Landfill will be closed

~Thursday, Jan. 2: Makeup garbage day for Wed., Jan. 1

~Friday, Jan. 3: No recycling service. Makeup garbage day for Thurs., Jan. 2

Saturday, Jan. 4: Makeup recycling day for Fri., Jan. 3

Republic Services will conduct a special collection week beginning Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 for households with extra garbage. Extra trash must be in bags and placed out on the same day as carts by 7:30 a.m. Bags must have enough wall strength to maintain integrity when lifted, weigh less than 35 pounds, and be placed at least three feet away from carts. This particular service is not provided on recycling days. Extra trash bags being collected will be serviced by different trucks later in the day.

Further inquiries regarding these collections can be made by contacting Republic Services at (830) 522-3062, or the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221. Additional solid waste collection information is also available online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

