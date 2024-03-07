City of Kerrville begins Bulky/Large item curbside pick-up

AD

The City of Kerrville Public Works Department has begun its Bulky Item Collection scheduled for the month of March. This collection is intended for residential units that have an active account for solid waste services with the City of Kerrville.

It is highly recommended that you place items curbside the weekend before your collection begins, or by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week. Each collection week is based on regular garbage collection days. If your garbage collection day is:

MONDAY: your collection week is March 4-8

TUESDAY: your collection week is March 11-15

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: your collection week is March 18-22

It is the responsibility of the owner/tenant to remove any items not collected due to improper placement. Owners/tenants whose items set at the curb more than 10 days are subject to Code Enforcement, and may receive a violation notice. Additionally, scavenging of any items without the consent of the property owner is prohibited.

This service is intended to discard bulky items such as appliances, miscellaneous furniture, and other large items that do not typically fit into garbage carts. It is NOT intended for large quantities of household waste placed in bags or containers.

It is asked that no items are placed on top of a water meter. Any item that requires Freon must have a tag from a licensed technician indicating that the Freon has been reclaimed. Carpet must be cut into sections no bigger than 6 feet by 6 feet, then rolled and tied. Items must be placed clear of any power lines, vehicles, mail boxes, and gas/water lines.

There is a list of prohibited items including tires, new or used oil, ammunition, any type of glass, batteries, yard waste, and household paints and chemicals. For questions related to the disposal of large quantities of items, contact the City of Kerrville prior to placing them at the curb.

The next curbside collection for bulky waste will occur in October. For additional information about the City’s solid waste services, call (830) 257-8000, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

