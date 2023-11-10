City of Kerrville in full compliance with HGCD water permit

AD

The City of Kerrville wants to reassure citizens that its current status regarding the city’s groundwater permit from the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District remains in full compliance, which per state law automatically renews prior to expiration. In response to a proposed permit issued by Headwaters, the City is seeking answers from Headwaters as to several questions and issues with this permit. Headwaters is the local agency that, per state law, is charged with regulating groundwater use within Kerr County.

The City says it has been proactive in developing and using a number of different water resources in managing its water system, including surface water from the Guadalupe River, water that the City stores in its aquifer storage and recovery wells, and groundwater. The City also operates a reclaimed water system that supplies reclaimed water to a number of athletic facilities in Kerrville. The City confirms that by using this system it has a firm supply on hand for its customers when weather conditions or operational needs stress one or more of these resources.

The City is planning on meeting with Headwaters in the next few weeks in hopes of receiving a renewal permit from Headwaters that both complies with state law and meets the needs of the City and its customers. The City seeks to use groundwater, and its other water resources, in ways that are reasonable, while taking into account current weather conditions and operational needs.

For additional information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

