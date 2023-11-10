AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville in full compliance with HGCD water permit

todayNovember 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville wants to reassure citizens that its current status regarding the city’s groundwater permit from the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District remains in full compliance, which per state law automatically renews prior to expiration.  In response to a proposed permit issued by Headwaters, the City is seeking answers from Headwaters as to several questions and issues with this permit.  Headwaters is the local agency that, per state law, is charged with regulating groundwater use within Kerr County.

The City says it has been proactive in developing and using a number of different water resources in managing its water system, including surface water from the Guadalupe River, water that the City stores in its aquifer storage and recovery wells, and groundwater.  The City also operates a reclaimed water system that supplies reclaimed water to a number of athletic facilities in Kerrville.  The City confirms that by using this system it has a firm supply on hand for its customers when weather conditions or operational needs stress one or more of these resources.

The City is planning on meeting with Headwaters in the next few weeks in hopes of receiving a renewal permit from Headwaters that both complies with state law and meets the needs of the City and its customers.  The City seeks to use groundwater, and its other water resources, in ways that are reasonable, while taking into account current weather conditions and operational needs.

For additional information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

 

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%