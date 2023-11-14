City of Kerrville is moving to Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures

AD

The City of Kerrville has announced it will move to Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures effective at 12:01 on Wednesday, November 15, after rainfall has allowed Nimitz Lake to fill significantly. Additionally, the Guadalupe River is now flowing through Kerr County, well levels have come back slightly, and one of the largest wells in the city, Meadowview, has been repaired.

After experiencing severe drought conditions, the City of Kerrville had declared a water emergency in late August and moved from Stage 2 to Stage 4 Water Conservation measures. The city is continuing to work on several other wells. The city hopes to reduce the water conservation measures further in the coming weeks.

Stage 3 Water Conservation measures allow for lawn watering with sprinklers from 6-9 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday for odd addresses and Wednesday and Sunday for even number addresses.

For more information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov, or call (830) 257-8000 for general water or Stage 4 questions.

AD