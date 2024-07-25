AD
Local News

City of Kerrville launches new budget simulation tool for enhanced transparency

todayJuly 25, 2024

The City of Kerrville has announced the launch of Balancing Act, a cutting-edge budget simulation tool designed to enhance transparency and public engagement in the budget process.  The tool will help provide residents with an interactive platform to view and modify proposed revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year 2025 budget.

Users can explore the proposed budget and make simulated adjustments to various revenues and expenditures, aiming to create a balanced budget.  Once finalized, simulated budgets can be submitted directly to the city.

Simulated budgets will be compiled and analyzed by the City to aid in both current and future budget processes, incorporating public input in a meaningful way.  The tool includes sections for public comments, allowing residents to share their insights and suggestions.

Users can also generate a tax receipt based on their home value, providing a detailed breakdown of how their property taxes are allocated across various services funded by the General Fund budget.  The launch of Balancing Act marks another step forward in the city’s efforts to help foster transparency and community involvement in the budgeting process.

Residents can access Balancing Act and start stimulating the budget by visiting https://kerrville-budget.abalancingact.com/fy2025-proposed-budget.  For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

