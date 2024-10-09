AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville offices, library to be closed for Columbus Day

todayOctober 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, and the City secretary’s office will be closed Monday, October 14, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.  Anyone needing assistance can email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at Shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.

All city parks and the Parks and Recreation office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will remain open on Columbus Day.

Municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, October 15.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%