City of Kerrville offices, library to be closed for Columbus Day

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, and the City secretary’s office will be closed Monday, October 14, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. Anyone needing assistance can email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at Shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.

All city parks and the Parks and Recreation office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will remain open on Columbus Day.

Municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, October 15.

