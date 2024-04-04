City of Kerrville offices, library to be closed for eclipse

AD

The City of Kerrville municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Monday, April 8, for the solar eclipse. City personnel will be working throughout the city to assist the public in having a safe solar eclipse viewing experience.

The City secretary’s office will be open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday for election-related business. All municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume regular business on Tuesday, April 9.

The Parks and Recreation Department Office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, will remain open April 8 for regular business.

For more information, call (830) 258-1116, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

