AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville offices, library to be closed for eclipse

todayApril 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Monday, April 8, for the solar eclipse.  City personnel will be working throughout the city to assist the public in having a safe solar eclipse viewing experience.

The City secretary’s office will be open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday for election-related business.  All municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume regular business on Tuesday, April 9.

The Parks and Recreation Department Office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, will remain open April 8 for regular business.

For more information, call (830) 258-1116, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%