City of Kerrville releases July 4th weekend traffic control plans

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The City of Kerrville and Arcadia Live are preparing to welcome residents and visitors to two special community events in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Faith & Fellowship will take place on Friday, July 3, followed by Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

To help ensure a safe and efficient experience for all attendees, several road closures and traffic flow changes will be implemented throughout July 3-4 and immediately after each event concludes. Residents and visitors should expect delays, as congestion typically lasts under one hour.

Traffic officers, signage, and barricades will be present to facilitate safe and orderly traffic flow. Note that it is unlawful to bypass or disregard any traffic control devices or personnel. Attendees should plan accordingly, remain patient, and drive cautiously as people exit the area and downtown Kerrville.

Bridge and Road Closures:

~Both northbound lanes on the Sidney Baker St./Hwy 16 bridge will be closed to allow access for emergency personnel.

~Thompson Dr./Spur 98 from Cully Dr. to Sidney Baker and Water Street near City Hall and the parking garage will be closed from 6-1o p.m. to allow for safe pedestrian crossing.

Post-Event Traffic Flow:

~Southbound traffic on Sidney Baker Street must continue south on Sidney Baker St., and will not be allowed to turn onto Park Lane.

~Vehicles exiting from the Office Max/H-E-B parking lot, including City South St., must turn right (north) onto Sidney Baker St.

~Hill Country Dr. and Lehman Dr. traffic must turn right (south) onto Sidney Baker St.

~La Casa St. and Valero traffic must turn right (north) onto Sidney Baker St.

~Eastbound traffic on Thompson Dr. must turn right onto Cully Dr.

~Northbound traffic on Cully Dr. must turn left onto Thompson Dr.

~Westbound traffic on Park Ln. must turn left onto Kerr Country Ave.

~Eastbound traffic on Water St. must turn left onto Clay St.

~Westbound traffic on Water St. must turn right onto Earl Garrett St.

Event Parking and Pedestrian Access:

For safety reasons, Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11 a.m. on July 2 through July 4. Free parking is available in the downtown parking garage on Clay Street. Pedestrians may enter the park through the main entrance at Louise Hays Park (Thompson Drive), the Lehmann-Monroe Park entrance (Park Lane), or the sidewalk connection entrance located near the Park Lane Apartments. The Kerrville River Trail, along with the ramp and bridge behind the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, will remain open for public use throughout most of the day.

To prepare for the fireworks display on July 4, Tranquility Island and the section of the Kerrville River Trail from Francisco Lemos St. through the island – including the library ramp – will close at 8 p.m. No public access will be permitted in these areas during the closure. These areas will reopen once the Kerrville Fire Department confirms it is safe to do so.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

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