City of Kerrville to present recent survey results May 20th

The City of Kerrville is inviting residents, business owners, and community leaders to participate in a public meeting focused on community attitudes towards and understandings of the Hill Country’s most vital resource – water. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Arcadia Live in downtown Kerrville.

The meeting will include the presentation of results from the city’s recent six-question community survey on water attitudes and priorities. Residents will also be invited to take part in live interactive activities using their smart phones.

“This is a great opportunity to contribute to the on-going conversation about the sustainable water future we all want for Kerrville and the Hill Country,” said Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice. “Our conversations about water are only going to become more important in the years to come.”

Many participants in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan process indicated that sustainably meeting future water demands was among their top priorities. One of the plan’s guiding principles points to expanding ongoing education efforts regarding water issues.

The meeting will also include a facilitated question-and-answer session.

