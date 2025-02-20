AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville to submit resolution cancelling May 3, 2025 Municipal General Election

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD

With no candidates filing to run against incumbent Place 1 City Council member Delayne Sigerman and incumbent Place 2 City Council member Jeff Harris in the scheduled May 3, 2025 Municipal General Election, City Council will consider the adoption of a resolution at its Feb. 25 meeting that authorizes cancelling the May 3 election. If approved, the city secretary’s office will post an Order of Cancellation on Feb. 26 and submit it to Kerr County for publication.

This marks the first time since the City began keeping records in 1955 that a Municipal General Election has been cancelled.

Council members Sigerman and Harris, who did file to run for reelection, will be sworn in for two-year terms at the May 13 city council meeting.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%