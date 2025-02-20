City of Kerrville to submit resolution cancelling May 3, 2025 Municipal General Election

AD

With no candidates filing to run against incumbent Place 1 City Council member Delayne Sigerman and incumbent Place 2 City Council member Jeff Harris in the scheduled May 3, 2025 Municipal General Election, City Council will consider the adoption of a resolution at its Feb. 25 meeting that authorizes cancelling the May 3 election. If approved, the city secretary’s office will post an Order of Cancellation on Feb. 26 and submit it to Kerr County for publication.

This marks the first time since the City began keeping records in 1955 that a Municipal General Election has been cancelled.

Council members Sigerman and Harris, who did file to run for reelection, will be sworn in for two-year terms at the May 13 city council meeting.

AD