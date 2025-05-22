City of Kerrville urges continued water conservation efforts

AD

With the continued decline in Guadalupe River flow in Kerr County and the hot summer months approaching, the City of Kerrville is urging all residents and businesses to increase their water conservation efforts.

The City is currently operating in Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures, which allows automatic and hose end sprinklers between the hours of 6-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays for odd addresses and Wednesdays and Sundays for even addresses.The city is calling on our community to make water-wise choices, especially when it comes to lawn and landscape irrigation, which accounts for up to 35 percent of the city’s total drinking water usage. Reducing lawn watering, using drought-resistant plants, and watering only during permitted times are simple yet impactful steps everyone can take.

In the coming weeks, the city will continue its enhanced public education efforts and increase enforcement by actively monitoring water usage.

“Our community has always stepped up when it counts,” said Chris Clark, Assistant director of Utilities. “Right now, saving water isn’t just a good idea – it’s something we all need to do. Water is one of our most valuable resources, and during times of drought, conservation becomes a shared responsibility. By working together and making water smart choices, we can protect our water supply.”

These conservation measures do not apply to the city’s reuse water customers, which include three area golf courses, the Sports Complex, and the athletic fields at Tivy High School and Schreiner University. These facilities are irrigated with non-potable water stored in the city’s reuse pond.

The City continues to carefully monitor all the factors related to the drought, including river flow, well levels, water system sustainability, water demands, short/long term weather forecasts, and other related factors.

The City of Kerrville Water Management Plan can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/512/Water-Restrictions.

