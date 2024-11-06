AD
Local News

City of Kerrville’s Finance Dept. receives financial reporting award

todayNovember 6, 2024

The City of Kerrville’s Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the Fiscal Year ended 2023.  This prestigious recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada and is judged by an impartial panel.  The award is intended to demonstrate a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.  The City of Kerrville has received this award for 39 consecutive years, beginning in 1984.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that indicate the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving this goal.

The GFOA of the United States and Canada is a major professional association serving approximately 19,000 government Finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Washington D.C.

Written by: Michelle Layton

