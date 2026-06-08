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National News

Coast Guard ends search for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas

todayJune 8, 2026

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The Coast Guard searching for a missing person, Lynette Hooker, in the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard)

(BAHAMAS) — The Coast Guard released new photos on Monday as it announced that it has concluded its search in the Bahamas for Lynette Hooker, an American woman who went overboard and vanished two months ago.

The Coast Guard said it used divers, underwater vehicles, drones and a cadaver dog to “thoroughly examine newly identified areas of interest” last week.

The agency said it also took custody of the Hookers’ dinghy so it can be further examined in the U.S.

Last week’s search came after forensic evidence found on electronic devices belonging to Lynette Hooker’s husband, Brian Hooker, led investigators to new areas of interest, U.S. officials said. One U.S. official told ABC News that what Brian Hooker told investigators does not match the GPS data recovered from his devices.

Lynette Hooker went missing on the evening of April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities that after the couple departed Hope Town on their dinghy to head to their yacht, bad weather caused her to go overboard.

Brian Hooker was arrested on April 8 and questioned by police, and he was released days later without charges.

The Coast Guard said its investigation continues and asks anyone with information to contact the Coast Guard Investigative Service Tips app.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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