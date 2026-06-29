JetBlue flight reports striking drone while landing at JFK

A JetBlue plane prepares to take off from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 16, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A JetBlue Airways pilot reported hitting a drone as the flight was on approach for landing at JFK Airport on Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane, which was coming from Las Vegas, landed safely, and the airline and FAA said no damage or evidence of collision was found during the post-flight inspections. The agency will investigate the incident, it noted in its statement.

“Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will assist with any relevant investigations,” the airline said in its statement.

The drone hit the JetBlue plane right above the cockpit and at about 3,000 feet, the pilot told an air traffic controller. The audio was recorded and obtained from ATC.com.

“We collided with a drone back there in the turn as we were coming to ASALT, just wanted to pass to you,” the pilot tells an air traffic controller, referencing the waypoint for flights arriving in the New York City area.

The pilot noted that they did not need any assistance and were good to continue with the landing.

Though the FAA says it receives more than 100 reports of drone sightings near airports each month, unauthorized drone operations near flights and airports are illegal under FAA regulation. The drone operators could be subject to fines, criminal charges and even possible jail time, according to the law.