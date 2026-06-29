AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Reba McEntire’s ready with a new song to celebrate this Fourth of July

todayJune 29, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Reba McEntire’s ‘Ain’t Gonna Keep It Waitin” (MCA)

Reba McEntire will debut her new song, “Ain’t Gonna Keep It Waitin’,” on Saturday’s Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.

It’s the title track of the legend’s third music capsule, which is out now. Reba picks up the tempo on the new collection with her “best songs for driving with the windows down,” including her hits “I’d Rather Ride Around with You” and “Love Will Find Its Way to You.”

The superstar’s new The Reign of Reba playlist is also set to debut on Wednesday. 

You can tune in to watch for Reba’s Independence Day performance Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+, Freeform, FX, Hulu and NatGeo.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%