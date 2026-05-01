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Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson says ‘Hello Lonesome’ as he heads to play with Strait

todayMay 1, 2026

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Cody Johnson (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Cody Johnson’s new album won’t arrive until June 26, but the CMA male vocalist of the year is rolling out a steady stream of new music in the meantime.

“Hello Lonesome” follows “I Want You,” which came out two weeks ago.

“No agenda on this one,” Cody said on Instagram. “Just wanted y’all to hear it and think, that’s a damn country song. Hello Lonesome is out now. Let me know what y’all think.”

Cody’s new album, Banks of the Trinity, follows his 2024 CMA album of the year Leather, which boasts his current top five hit, “The Fall.” 

On the heels of headlining RodeoHouston and Stagecoach, the ACM entertainer of the year nominee plays an in-the-round show with George Strait on Saturday. The Clemson, South Carolina, concert will be the first one at Memorial Stadium since Strait’s 1999 “Death Valley” stop.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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