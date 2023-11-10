Collum appointed Kerr County Clerk by Commissioners’ Court

AD

The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court unanimously appointed Ian Collum as the new Kerr County Clerk during a special session on November 6. Collum will serve out the unexpired term vacated by former clerk, Jackie Dowdy, whose resignation was formally accepted by the court on October 6. Dowdy most recently had been seated to that position when she ran unopposed in the March 1, 2022, primary election.

Collum has been with Kerr County since September 2021 as a deputy clerk first, and then, since April 2023, as its chief deputy county clerk and who stepped up to serve as the interim county clerk in the wake of Dowdy’s departure, will serve out the approximate 14 months remaining of her term. He has announced his intention to file as a candidate for county clerk in the 2024 Primary Election and, if elected, will be sworn in during the month of January 2025 to serve the balance of Dowdy’s two years. This will mean that the office stays on its original election schedule.

The Kerr County Clerk’s Office may be reached by calling (830) 792-2255, or by visiting Room 122 at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.

