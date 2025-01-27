Concordia Holds Off Late Schreiner Rally in 86–78 Win

AD

The Schreiner Mountaineers dropped an 86–78 road game to the Concordia Tornados on Friday night, as Concordia’s strong first-half three-point shooting and timely defensive pressure proved decisive. Despite trailing by as many as 20 points, Schreiner rallied to make it a one-possession game late but could not complete the comeback.Schreiner, which trailed by 20 with 18 minutes left, was kept in the game by the impressive play of forward Kamden Ross. He finished 11-for-12 from the field with 17 rebounds and 4 blocks. After shooting 40.7 percent in the opening half, the Mountaineers hit 69 percent (18-for-26) after halftime, sparked by Ross’s inside presence, Dylan Mackey’s 14 points and 6 assists, and Beau Cervantes’s 16 points and 5 assists. Justin Gooden chipped in 7 points (2-for-5 FG, 1-for-3 3PT, 2-for-2 FT), 2 steals, and an assist. With about five minutes left, Ross’s dunk pulled Schreiner within nine at 72–63, and soon after, consecutive free throws by Cervantes and a Mackey three-pointer made it a four-point game. A perfectly executed alley-oop from CJ Ward to Ross cut Concordia’s lead to 76–74 with under three minutes on the clock, but 10 second-half turnovers ultimately kept the Mountaineers from completing the comeback.