Concrete manufacturing company to build headquarters in Kerrville

The City of Kerrville has announced that Megaacrete, a new joint venture between Florida-based companies Litecrete and Aercon, will have its headquarters in Kerrville. This joint venture aims to redefine North America’s Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Industry, according to a press release.

Litecrete, a 30-year old steel fabrication company, is owned by Mexico’s Zambrano family, a founding member of Cemex, the third-largest cement/concrete company in the world.

Aercon, owned by the Herb family, has been an industry leader in AAC production since 2002, boasting American-made products with exceptional thermal and acoustic properties and fire-resistant capabilities.

Megaacrete will produce AAC thin panels ranging from 4 to 10 feet in length and available in 2, 3, and 4-inch thicknesses. AAC provides benefits over traditional building methods, including speed of construction, thermal and acoustic abilities, resistance to pests and mold, and superior fire ratings, according to the release.

“Partnering with the Herb family and Aercon will provide the AAC industry in the USA the technical, operative, and economic support needed to position the AAC thin panels as a mainstream solution,” Megaacrete co-owner Bernardo Zambrano said.

Company co-owner Thomas Herb added, “Megaacrete will set the standard for AAC production in the U.S. and North America for production quality and customer service.”

Megaacrete will operate primarily in the midwest and western United States and plans to build a $40 million, 120,000-square-foot building in the 300 block of Peterson Farm Road near the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport. Megaacrete has set a targeted opening date of 2025 and projects adding 40 primary jobs locally over the next five years. Those primary jobs come with a current annual wage of more than $54,000.

Megaacrete’s operations are estimated to add $58 million to the local economy over the next five years, with the Kerrville location housing the corporate offices and training center. The release states that this new location will allow vendors to experience the advantages of building with AAC.

According to Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner, “In addition to approximately $1.2 million in local incentives offered by the Economic Improvement Corporation in the form of a land grant, another $1.7 million in incentives has been pledged by the City of Kerrville and Kerr County.”

Kerrville Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Gilberto Salinas lauded the impact Megaacrete will have on the local community. “The manufacturer’s economic impact will be felt for years to come, especially as it pertains to the region’s supply chain and local economy,” Galinas said.

