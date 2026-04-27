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Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s ready for another Ryman benefit for St. Jude

todayApril 27, 2026

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Darius and Friends (Courtesy Darius Rucker/Essential Broadcast Media)

Darius Rucker will stage his 17th annual concert to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Monday, June 1. 

The Darius and Friends show has become the unofficial kickoff of the week of CMA Fest, raising $5.1 million during its nearly two-decade history. 

A surprise all-star roster will join the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman on the historic stage of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Dan +Shay, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen are just a few of the stars who’ve played the show in the past. 

Presales start Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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