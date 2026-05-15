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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Megan Moroney’s ‘Traitor’ + Chris Janson’s musical cameo

todayMay 15, 2026

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The title track of Chris Janson’s latest album, Wild Horses, will be featured in Sunday’s episode of Marshals on CBS and Paramount+.

“Traitor (Roles Reversed),” previously available only as the bonus track from the Target edition of Megan Moroney’s third album, Cloud 9, has now made its way to streaming services.  

Keith Urban’s cover of Robbie Dupree’s 1980 hit, “Steal Away,” is available now. It’s the latest preview of the Aussie superstar’s yacht rock covers album, Flow State, due June 12. He’ll present the album of the year trophy at Sunday’s 61st ACM Awards in Vegas. 

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Written by: ABC News

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