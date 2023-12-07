AD
Local News

Dates announced for annual trout restock in Louise Hays Park

todayDecember 7, 2023

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery is providing two stockings of rainbow trout this winter, with its first release scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, with 1,200 rainbow trout.  An additional 1,200 trout will be released on Wednesday, January 17, both occurring in the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park.  The rainbow trout stocking is timed with winter water temperatures dropping below a level necessary for the survival of the trout.

All citizens are invited to take part in this fishing experience, but individuals over 17 years of age are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license.  As per statewide regulations, there is no maximum length limit, and the daily bag limit is five trout.

For additional information regarding fishing regulations, license requirements, and fishing tips, visit www.tpwd.state.tx.us.  For more details regarding this event, call (830) 257-7300.

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

