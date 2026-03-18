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Rev Rock Report

David Byrne, The Zombies among nominees for 2026 Libera Awards

todayMarch 18, 2026

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The Zombies’ ‘Odessey and Oracle’/Beechwood Park Records

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and The Zombies are among the nominees for the 2026 Libera Awards, which celebrate the best in independent music.

Byrne is recognized in the best pop record category for his 2025 solo album, Who Is the Sky? The Zombies have earned a nomination in the best reissue category for Odessey and Oracle: Mono Remastered, the 2025 reissue of their 1967 sophomore album, which includes their iconic track “Time of the Season.”

“We’re truly honoured to be part of this year’s celebration,” The Zombies wrote on Instagram. The band is also releasing a mono remaster of their 1965 debut album, Begin Here, on April 17.

The 2026 Libera Awards will take place June 8 in New York City.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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