Dierks Bentley takes his “American Girl” to ‘GMA’

Dierks Bentley appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform Tom Petty‘s “American Girl.”

The performance was part of the Live Nation-sponsored On Tour On GMA series. Fellow country artist Mickey Guyton will perform next on Wednesday, May 8.

Live Nation’s Concert Week runs from May 8-14, offering fans $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada while supplies last. Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis and more will participate in the weeklong promotional event.

To purchase the $25 tickets and for more information, head to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

“American Girl” is Dierks’ latest single, and it’s currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on the upcoming star-studded tribute project, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, arriving June 21.

Meanwhile, Dierks’ summertime Gravel & Gold Tour kicks off June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas. Tickets are available now at dierks.com.