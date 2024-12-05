Dietert Center hosting Stuff the Trunk Pet Food Drive Dec. 10

AD

The Dietert Center, located at 451 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, is hosting their annual Stuff the Trunk Pet Food Drive on Tuesday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This initiative is designed to help support Meals on Wheels Pet Partners, which is an aspect of the “More than a Meal” philosophy in which Dietert Center also works to prevent social isolation and provide support services for homebound seniors.

The pet food pantry that Dietert Center maintains for Meals on Wheels clients is completely supported by in-kind pet food donations. “Companion pets are especially important for seniors living alone, and we are grateful for the support that makes it possible to help with pets as needed,” said Executive Director Brenda Thompson. According to Meals on Wheels America, nearly 100 percent of its clients with pets say animals make them happier and less lonely.

On a local level, last year Dietert Center received a grant for Meals on Wheels in the amount of $3,469.83 as a result of the Subaru Share the Love Program. This year, as part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America Inc. and its retailers will donate a minimum of $300 to a charity, like Meals on Wheels, for every new vehicle leased or sold from November 21, 2024, to January 2, 2025. Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than 4.6 million meals and helped provide friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country. For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

For those who want to contribute and can’t make it by the pet food drive, there is an option to support Pet Partners when giving online at www.dietertcenter.org or pet food donations are welcomed year round.

