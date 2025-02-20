Dietert Center’s “Soup’s On” online auction underway now

AD

The online auction for Dietert Center’s Soup’s On event is now underway with hopes of raising much needed support for its Meals on Wheels program.

Participants can start bidding at https://www.32auctions.com/SoupsOn2025. To attend the live event, admission may be prepurchased at www.dietertcenter.org for $25 or in person at 451 Guadalupe Street. Auction items will be added as they come in. Dietert Center welcomes additional silent auction donations.

The auction wraps up in person with a delicious, casual soup dinner at Dietert Center on Thursday, February 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. While bidders need not be present to win, attendees can enjoy a selection of three homemade Soup’s and fixings: Rustic Potato Soup, Classic Beef & Vegetable, and the award-winning Kickin’ Chicken Tortilla Soup with Zesty Cranberry Creme Fraiche.

The mission of Dietert Center is to proactively support healthy aging by providing information, services, activities and rewarding volunteer opportunities that enhance quality of life. Established in 1969, Dietert Center is known as Kerr County’s indispensable resource and partner for making the journey of aging positive, enriching and exciting.

For more information about the Soup’s On event or the online auction, contact Paige Williams Sumner at 830-792-4044 or paigesumner@dietertcenter.org.

