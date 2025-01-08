Driving safety tips for winter weather

AD

It is advised to avoid travel during bad weather unless absolutely necessary, but some individuals will still find themselves on the roadways during a winter storm. Here are five tips to help you drive safely in winter weather, according to Verify this.com.

~ If you skid, look and steer in the direction you want to go. As soon as you feel your car start to slide, stop accelerating, and drive for the conditions. Drive slower.

~ Avoid using cruise control on icy roads. In icy conditions, cruise control can impact how well the system is able to maintain a constant speed, resulting in a potential skid or spin, says AAA. With cruise control on, the car is not completely in the driver’s control as it continues to accelerate at the same speed, making it harder to quickly gain control in dangerous road conditions.

~ Carry a shovel, and sand, kitty litter or other items in your car that can create traction. If your car gets stuck in a pile of snow, pouring sand-like substances in the path of the wheels can help create traction. Do not spin your wheels. This will only dig you in deeper.

~ Keep your tires properly inflated. When the temperature drops, so does your tire pressure. Under inflated tires can reduce traction, handling and durability and can increase your braking time.

~ Create an emergency winter supply kit for your car with the following items:

A snow shovel, snow brush and ice scraper

Flashlight

Blankets

Boots, mittens and warm clothes

Bags of sand or kitty litter for traction

Tow rope

Water and snacks

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Tire chains or snow tires

Flares

Cellphone charger

AD