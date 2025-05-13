DSHS notifies Gillespie County officials of possible measles exposure

AD

The Texas Department of Health Services notified Gillespie County officials last week of possible measles exposure. An El Paso resident was infectious while visiting Fredericksburg Main Street businesses on Saturday, April 26.

The person visited Burger Burger between 1:30-4:30 p.m., Loca on Main between 2:30-4:30 p.m., Felt Boutique between 3-5 p.m. and Allen Boots between 3:30-5:30 p.m.

People with measles can spread the virus from four days before the rash appears to four days after. If a person has been exposed and is showing symptoms – which include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash – isolate immediately and contact a healthcare provider to arrange testing in a way that minimizes exposure.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting there are now 709 cases of measles across Texas. Hospitalization and even death can occur from the virus.

