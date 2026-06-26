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Dua Lipa shares honeymoon photos, plans special bookstore exhibit

todayJune 26, 2026

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

After sharing photos of herself in her wedding gown at her marriage ceremony in Sicily, Dua Lipa is now giving fans a peek into her Italian honeymoon with her new husband, Callum Turner.

Dua posted a carousel of 20 photos, showing herself reading, taking a bath, eating cherries and gelato on the beach, sitting at a table with Callum, enjoying pasta with truffles, posing outside the Colosseum in Rome and watching a black-and-white film in a theater. She also posted many picturesque views of different locations, like a field of sunflowers and a beautiful sunset.

She captioned the carousel “Roadtripping,” adding an Italian flag emoji to indicate the pics were taken in Italy. Dua and the actor first got married May 31 at an intimate town hall ceremony in London, before tying the knot June 6 at a star-studded bash June 6 in Sicily.

In other Dua news, she’s teaming with a world-famous bookstore in Porto, Portugal, for a special project through her Service95 book club. Livraria Lello, which is so popular that you have to buy a ticket to go inside, will house a permanent exhibition called the Manifesto Library, featuring 100 books which, Dua says, “ask questions, or have been questioned.”

“Some have been banned by school districts for themes of race or sexuality,” she continues in a statement. “Others, written for LGBTQIA+ readers, have been restricted from display. In some cases, the author has paid for their words with their life.”

“You are invited to visit and decide for yourself what belongs on these shelves. Because sometimes the most subversive thing you can do is read a book and then talk about it.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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