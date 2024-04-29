AD
Buck Country Music News

Dylan Scott on why he picked “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us” as his new single

todayApril 29, 2024

Courtesy of Curb Records

With “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us” making its way up the country charts, Dylan Scott shares why he chose it as a single and the significance of this hometown ode.

“It’s about where I grew up. It’s something else I’ve lived. … Everybody’s from a town somewhere, right? So I feel like people can relate to it,” Dylan tells the press in an interview.

“It’s another song [where] we put it out and [it] started streaming well and people wanted to hear it. So we knew we had to take it to radio as the follow-up to ‘Can’t Have Mine‘ and it’s doing well for us,” he says.

“I don’t know if it’s the back-to-back from coming off the #1 of ‘Can’t Have Mine’ to that song, but it’s just really strong right now,” adds Dylan. “Everything feels good.” 

You can find “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us” on Dylan’s Livin’ My Best Life (Still), the deluxe version of 2022’s Livin’ My Best Life.

Dylan’s currently nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards. The show will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

