Eagles release live recording of ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ from ‘One of These Nights’ reissue

Cover of Eagles ‘One of These Nights’ (Rhino)

The Eagles are offering up another preview of the upcoming reissue of their 1975 album, One of These Nights.

The band has just released a live version of their classic tune “Lyin’ Eyes” from a previously unreleased concert, recorded Sept. 28, 1975, at Anaheim Stadium in California. The band previously released a live cover of Chuck Berry’s “Carol.”

“Lyin’ Eyes (Live at Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim, CA, 9/28/1975)” is available now via digital outlets.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition), a three-CD/Blu-ray set dropping May 1, includes a new mix of the album and the 1975 concert. The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos and high-res stereo mixes of both the album and the live concert.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

The Eagles are set to play their final two Sphere Las Vegas shows of 2026 on Friday and Saturday. They are also scheduled to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2, followed by concerts in Atlanta; Nashville; Arlington, Texas; and Hollywood, Florida.

A complete list of Eagles dates can be found at Eagles.com.