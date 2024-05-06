AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran explains why he gave a #1 hit to Justin Bieber

todayMay 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

In 2015, Justin Bieber topped the chart with “Love Yourself,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. But when his pals asked Ed why he gave away a hit song, he had to remind them they thought it was lame.

According to Page Six, during a concert in Florida on May 3, Ed performed “Love Yourself” and spoke about the song’s backstory. “I was writing a lot of songs about a lot of different things, and I wrote this song and honestly, I played it to people and they went, ‘Meh,'” Ed told the crowd.

He revealed that when he played it for Justin Bieber, Justin said he wanted it. “I went ‘Cool, have it,’ and then it got very big,” Ed laughed. And when his friends asked him why he gave Justin the song, Ed said he replied, “You told me it wasn’t good!”

While in Florida, Ed attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and posted footage on his Instagram of Formula 1 driver George Russell driving him around the track at top speed, which totally freaked him out.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%