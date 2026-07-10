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Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to England’s World Cup team

todayJuly 10, 2026

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Ed Sheeran performs onstage during TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran’s Play, LIVE from New York at Domino Park on September 13, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

Ed Sheeran is doing his part to help England in their quest for a World Cup championship.

Sheeran’s Instagram account shared video of him visiting the team at their camp, explaining in the clip that he’s been visiting the team camp since 2021.

“I’ve just been to every one ever since,” he says in the video. “It’s been great. It’s been a nice little tradition.”

He adds, “The first time I played for the lads in 2021 we bonded and so it’s never a tough crowd.”

The clip also features a snippet of Sheeran performing “Castle on the Hill” from his third studio album, Divide, for the team.

England is set to take on Norway on Saturday in Miami, but Ed already has his prediction for how the tournament is going to turn out.

“I think it will be England/France final and I think when you get to the final anyone can win and I think it will be us.”

Sheeran is currently on a North American tour and is set to play Las Vegas on July 18. A complete list of dates can be found at EdSheeran.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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