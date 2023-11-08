Election Day results

AD

Texans voted to approve to approve Proposition 4 which will increase the homestead tax exemption and provide property tax relief, according to Associated Press projections. With 40% of the vote reported, 84% voted in favor of the proposition. The changes will apply to the 2023 tax bills due in January. Prop. 4 was the most talked about state proposition on the November 7 ballot.

Texans voted to approve Proposition 9 which will add billions to the Texas retired teacher’s pension, according to Associated Press projections. Proposition 9, stemming from H.J.R 2 from the 88th regular session, would make an “appropriation of $3.45 billion to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS)” to provide cost of living adjustments to eligible annuitants within TRS. With 40% of the vote reported, 84% voted in favor of Prop. 9. This constitutional amendment will extend its benefits beyond just teachers, also positively impacting lower-paid bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria staff.

Texans voted on a proposition that would create funding to increase “reliability” for Texas’ electric grid in the November 7 constitutional election. The Associated Press projected Texas Proposition 7, which originated from S.J.R. 93, would pass. The proposition would create the Texas Energy Fund, which would support and finance the “construction, maintenance, and modernization of electric generating facilities.” Prop. 7 comes after power grid challenges experienced most notably during winter storms in the past years.

Texans voted on a proposition to allow property tax exemptions for operating child care facilities on Tuesday. The Associated Press projected Texas Proposition 2, which stems from S.J.R. 64, would pass. The proposition establishes a property tax exemption based on the appraised value of a child care facility. The exemption must be at least 50% of the property’s appraised value. Since the pandemic, several federal COVID-19 relief programs were instilled to keep citizens and businesses afloat, such as the child care industry. Many of these programs have or are set to expire. Prop. 2 is aimed at giving some relief to child care facilities to alleviate some of the financial burdens that are often passed on to families in the form of higher tuition.

Texans voted to invest in projects to improve the water supply in the constitutional amendment election. The Associated Press projected Proposition 6, which stems from S.J.R. 75, would pass. The proposition will create a “Texas Water Fund” dedicated to assisting in financing water projects in Texas. According to the Texas Water Development Board, the current existing water supply is not enough to meet future demand in 2070, it projected that Texas would need at least 6.9 million acre-feet of additional water supplies, which includes the form of water savings through conservation.

Texas Proposition 1, Right to Farm and Ranch, passed with 79.03% of voters in favor.

Texas Proposition, Prohibit Net Worth Tax, was approved by Texas voters with 67.88% in favor of the proposition.

Texas Proposition 5, Texas University Fund, passed, garnering 66.12% of the votes.

Texas Proposition 8, Create Broadband Fund, passed with 69.45% of the votes.

Texas Proposition 10, Medical Equipment Tax Exemption, was approved by Texans with 54.99% of the votes.

Texas Proposition 11, Permit El Paso Reclamation District, was approved on Tuesday with 63.34% of the vote.

Proposition 12, Abolish Galveston County Treasurer, was approved with the slight majority (52.94%) of Texas voters voting in favor of it.

Texas Proposition 13, Raise Judge Retirement Age, was the only proposition on Tuesday’s ballot not passing. Texas voters voted against the prop. with 62.69% of the vote.

Texas Proposition 14, Create Centennial Park Fund, passed with 76.52% of the vote.

AD