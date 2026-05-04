Ella Langley #1 yet again, now has three songs in the Hot 100 top 10

Ella Langley performs on the ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

After taking a week off to let Olivia Rodrigo have a turn at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Ella Langley has now returned to the top with “Choosin’ Texas,” marking the song’s eighth week in pole position.

But that’s not all for Ella: She now has two other songs in the top 10. “Be Her” is at #5 and “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” her duet with Morgan Wallen, debuts at #7. All three songs are from her album Dandelion.

This makes Ella the first singer who’s best known as a country artist to have her first three top-10 hits in the chart at the same time. Not even Taylor Swift can say that.

Plus, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” is the first time a duet by two singers best known as country artists has ever debuted in the Hot 100 top 10. The last time a song fitting that description in general was in the top 10 was back in 1983: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s iconic team-up “Islands in the Stream.”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s “drop dead” drops from #1 to #4, and Noah Kahan scores his third top-10 hit with “Doors,” which debuts at #9. His new album, The Great Divide, is currently #1.